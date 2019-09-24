Home States Karnataka

Congress or BJP: Which way will Sumalatha swing in Mandya?  

By-election for the KR Pet constituency in Mandya will be a greater challenge for Sumalatha than for the JDS, Congress or BJP.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sumalatha

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: By-election for the KR Pet constituency in Mandya will be a greater challenge for Sumalatha than for the JDS, Congress or BJP. Though the election is crucial for the BJP to survive, Congress, JDS and disqualified MLA Narayana Gowda to make a comeback, all eyes are on Sumalatha, for everyone is eagre to see which party she will back. Pitched against Nikhil Kumaraswamy as an Independent, Sumalatha created history by winning the LS seat.

The Congress, that entered into a seat-sharing arrangement with the JDS, refused her the party ticket forcing her to contest as an Independent. Not happy at the alliance, a number of former MLAs and leaders of the grand old party strategically worked for the wife of Ambareesh. The BJP also declared its support for her with PM Modi rooting for Sumaltha during a rally in Mysuru, which gave her the fillip to take on the JDS first family. She openly acknowledged support of the Congress, BJP, Karnataka Raitha Sangha and other organisations for her victory.

Congress leader N Chaluvaraya Swamy said that the BJP had extended moral support while his party workers sweated it out to make her victorious. He also went on record to state that Sumalatha has impressed all as an MP “for she is capable to take decisions after considering everything”.

However, both Congress, as well as BJP, expect Sumalatha to reciprocate their gestures by helping them win the Assembly election, considering she would want the JDS to lose. Not keen to antagonise either party workers and keeping equidistance from both the BJP and Congress, will also invite criticism and may give the outside chance to the JDS, that has a strong base in Vokkaliga-dominated KR Pet and Hunsur.

With the BJP in power both in the state as well as the Centre, Sumalatha would not want to go against the saffron party. BJP district president Keragodu Shivanna said they are expecting Sumalatha to campaign for the party in KR Pet. “Impressed by the Modi government, Sumalatha had made a public statement to work for the party in the coming days, he added.”

TAGS
Sumalatha Mandya congress BJP Karnataka ByPoll
