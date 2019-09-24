Home States Karnataka

Convicted in drug case, man runs racket from Belagavi jail  

Desai has been suppling ganja to B’luru, other parts of state; he’s now put in separate cell 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Once a transit point for drug peddlers, Belagavi is again in the news for similar reasons. It has come to light that a notorious drug-peddler, who is  languishing in Hindalga central prison for the last few years, has allegedly been running a racket to supply marijuana (ganja) to Bengaluru and other parts of the state. Akash Desai has already been convicted in a case pertaining to supply of drugs. He is now allegedly involved in operating his network through his associates spread in some parts of the state.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Lokesh Kumar said he came to know about the alleged involvement of Desai in running a racket in Bengaluru, but is yet to get any official communication about this from the Bengaluru police. Sources in Hindalga prison told TNIE that Desai, who had been allowed to mingle with other convicted prisoners inside the prison, was locked in a separate cell soon after the news of his alleged involvement in the ganja racket in Bengaluru broke. 

Desai was said to be operating the racket with the help of two of his associates.  According to sources, the involvement of Desai came to light during the interrogation of two drug peddlers arrested in Bengaluru a few days ago. However, sources in Hindalga prison said a strict tab was being kept on all the prisoners, including Desai, who were jailed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Including several prisoners who are facing capital punishment, Hindalga prison houses more than 850 prisoners with many of them charged with heinous crimes. As to how Desai was able to allegedly operate the ganja racket from inside the jail is something the Belagavi police are yet to investigate.

In 2008, a gang, led by Desai, was found to be involved in the supply of hashish worth several crores regularly to Goa. The gang also made sure that the drugs were exported to various European countries from Goa regularly. 

Desai’s gang used to carry hashish in their vehicles to Goa crossing check points.  His gang was involved in packing drugs in photo-frames before exporting them to various countries. 
Large-scale drugs valued at crores in the international market were seized from Desai and his friends a decade ago. A number of posh four-wheelers were seized  when he was arrested in 2008.

