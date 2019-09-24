Decision to hold polls in flood-hit areas slammed

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to hold by-elections in various flood-ravaged constituencies of North Karnataka, where the calamity rendered a number of people homeless, has come under severe criticism. People in the flood-hit constituencies including Athani, Kagawad, Gokak and Yellapur lost their homes and are struggling for their very survival. Several areas in NK were virtually marooned in the floods pushing people onto streets. Unfortunately, the announcement of elections in these constituencies abruptly diverted attention of the government, worse, that of officials from flood-relief works.

Locals have termed the decision to hold elections in the region at this juncture “unfair” and “unwarranted”. Speaking to TNIE, Prakash Naik, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha secretary, said that when the government machinery was required to concentrate on relief works, the ECI has diverted its attention to bypolls.

Naik said that several people had lost everything in the floods. Lakhs were evacuated from their villages, and are slowly moving back only now with a bleak future in sight. They do not even have an Aadhaar or PAN card for identification. “How will they vote? Are they in a position, both mentally and physically, to exercise their franchise?” he asked.

To conduct by-elections in Kagawad, Athani, Gokak and Yellapur Assembly constituencies is an unfair decision of the ECI, according to Naik. “People of constituencies that experienced floods are worried about their basics and cannnot be bothered with elections,” he added. Akhil Yadhav, a resident of Gokak, said that several of his friends lost their houses and everything they had.

“Most still reside in temporary shelters. Some of us are trying to help by collecting donations. A few non-government organisations, businessmen and social workers from Belagavi as well as other places have show their concern and are doing their bit. When such is the situation, announcing by-elections now and distracting the government machinery, working at providing relief for flood victims, is wrong,” he said.