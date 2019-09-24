Home States Karnataka

Decision to hold polls in flood-hit areas slammed

Naik said that several people had lost everything in the floods.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of a rescue operation in north Karnataka

A file photo of a rescue operation in north Karnataka

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to hold by-elections in various flood-ravaged constituencies of North Karnataka, where the calamity rendered a number of people homeless, has come under severe criticism. People in the flood-hit constituencies including Athani, Kagawad, Gokak and Yellapur lost their homes and are struggling for their very survival. Several areas in NK were virtually marooned in the floods pushing people onto streets. Unfortunately, the announcement of elections in these constituencies abruptly diverted attention of the government, worse, that of officials from flood-relief works.

Locals have termed the decision to hold elections in the region at this juncture “unfair” and “unwarranted”. Speaking to TNIE, Prakash Naik, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha secretary, said that when the government machinery was required to concentrate on relief works, the ECI has diverted its attention to bypolls.

Naik said that several people had lost everything in the floods. Lakhs were evacuated from their villages, and are slowly moving back only now with a bleak future in sight. They do not even have an Aadhaar or PAN card for identification. “How will they vote? Are they in a position, both mentally and physically, to exercise their franchise?” he asked.

To conduct by-elections in Kagawad, Athani, Gokak and Yellapur Assembly constituencies is an unfair decision of the ECI, according to Naik. “People of constituencies that experienced floods are worried about their basics and cannnot be bothered with elections,” he added. Akhil Yadhav, a resident of Gokak, said that several of his friends lost their houses and everything they had.

“Most still reside in temporary shelters. Some of us are trying to help by collecting donations. A few non-government organisations, businessmen and social workers from Belagavi as well as other places have show their concern and are doing their bit. When such is the situation, announcing by-elections now and distracting the government machinery, working at providing relief for flood victims, is wrong,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
flood-hit areas Election Commission North Karnataka Karnataka floods
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp