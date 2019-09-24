Finally, Chitradurga MP Narayanaswamy gets a warm welcome

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The issue of the villagers of Pemmanahalli Gollarahatti village, barring the entry of Chitradurga MP Anekal Narayanaswamy, citing his caste, ended on a happy note with residents welcoming him in a grand manner on Monday.

Accompanied by religious heads, including members of the Golla community and Hiriyur MLA Poornima, also a Golla community leader, the MP walked onto the dais. Impressed with the warm welcome, Narayanaswamy vowed to ensure social justice to backward communities.

“Practising untouchability is an age-old custom that reflects failure of a civil society. The incident will help bring reforms in Kadugolla community hamlets, which are still backward,” he said.