Global scientists to discuss water sustainability

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: About 400 science and policy researchers from independent research bodies and government organisations from across the globe will come together to discuss water sustainability at the three-day ‘Water Future Conference’ on Tuesday. This conference is crucial for South Asia and India specifically, as an outcome statement is being developed for the Budapest Summit, which will be a meeting ground of political leaders from different countries.

The conference is organised by Divecha Centre For Climate Change, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Sustainable Water Future programme. “This science action plan will submit its recommendations to the political community, driven by the fact that in many parts of the world water resource policies are being made based on science that is outdated,”said Andras Szollosi Nagy, chair of Water Future, at IISc on Monday.Executive director of Water Future, Anik Bhaduri said the outcome statement will go through a consultative process over the three days conference.

Developing countries at a disadvantageEnvironment experts believe developing countries are at a disadvantage due to limited technological capacities. Another point of tension is, the high value of the data may allow it to slip completely into private hands for profit purposes. Jos Tewksbury, global hub director of Future Earth Colorado said, “When something is more valuable it is commodified and there is a push to

privatisation like any other community.”