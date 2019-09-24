Illegal mining poses a threat to Belegudda Mutt 

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Belegudda Mutt near Yaragomballi in Yalandur taluk is under threat due to illegal mining being carried out in its vicinity. The danger is such that blasting activities carried in the black stone quarry resulted in the Basaveshwara mantap getting damaged and a few structures developing cracks in the three centuries-old mutt.

The mutt is patronised by Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and his family as well as hundreds of other devotees. It is said that three generations of the Rajkumar family, including the actor himself, used to visit the mutt and offer puja during auspicious occasions like Karthika Mondays and Sravana months. Now, Nagamma, sister of Rajkumar, and many others have decided to launch a protest in order to save the mutt.

Harisingh Swamiji of the mutt said a local businessman took permission to carry out mining in the Patta land of 1.10 acres. “When they did not find black stone, they started quarrying illegally in 1.11 acres of land, falling in the vicinity of the mutt which comes under Survey No 73,” he said.

“We went knocking on the doors of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, former district minister Puttaranga Shetty, MLA N Mahesh and others, apart from running from pillar to post at the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner’s office. However, nothing worked to prevent the illegal mining and protect the property developed by Bhakta Mandali,” he added. MLA N Mahesh said the issue has not come to his notice and promised to look into the matter. He said officials will be directed to stop illegal mining if it is carried out near the mutt premises.