Mahesh-Vishwanath spat takes ugly turn

Former MLA Vishwanath as indirectly held Mahesh responsible for the plight of the JDS and the Gowda family, and even questioned his background and wealth accumulation, all while not mentioning his nam

Published: 24th September 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:26 AM

Karnataka Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh

Sa Ra Mahesh (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mud-slinging between veteran politician H Vishwanath and JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh has gone from bad to worse with Mahesh launching a personal attack on Vishwanath, calling him names and questioning his dignity at a counter-press meet in Mysuru on Monday.

Former MLA Vishwanath as indirectly held Mahesh responsible for the plight of the JDS and the Gowda family, and even questioned his background and wealth accumulation, all while not mentioning his name. 
Responding to this, Mahesh retorted that after being disqualified, Vishwanath has become ‘huccha (mad) Vishwanath’. On the accusations thrown his way, Mahesh admitted it was indeed his mistake to bring in a ‘poison’ like Vishwanath, adding that if he had not done so, Deve Gowda would have won the Tumakuru LS seat. 

Further, Mahesh said that unlike Vishwanath, he earns his money through legal means. The former minister also brought up the issue of a controversial audio clip, allegedly featuring Vishwanath, which had gone viral. 

