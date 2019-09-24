Rebel MLAs see hope in SC, but parties in a fix

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: With the last day for filing of nomination for the October 21 bypolls barely a week away, former MLAs of the Congress and JDS saw some hope on Monday with the Supreme Court agreeing to hear their petition challenging their disqualification.

Days after the Election Commission of India announced the bypolls to 15 vacant assembly seats in Karnataka, the former lawmakers urged the Supreme Court to put it on hold till a decision is taken on their appeal. While adjourning the hearing to Wednesday, the Apex Court issued notices to Congress and JDS as well as the Karnataka Assembly Speaker. The SC taking up the issue is also likely to help the parties wriggle out of their dilemma over ticket distribution.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebels, told the bench that as per the disqualification orders of the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, they cannot contest elections for the remaining term of the current Assembly, which will end in 2023. Hence, elections should be stayed till a decision on their pending petition is arrived at, he argued.

‘Speaker’s order can’t deprive MLA’s right to contest polls’

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R V Ramana slated the detailed hearing for Wednesday and asked the Election Commission to respond to the disqualified MLAs’ petition. However, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission, told the bench that the bypolls have been notified and the court should not stay the process. He also said the Speaker’s order disqualifying the MLAs cannot deprive them of their right to contest the bypolls.

Former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, had ruled that the MLAs had violated the anti-defection law and had disqualified them. The exit of the MLAs had led to the collapse of the coalition. Parties hope for clouds to settle with the Supreme Court’s intervention, all three major political parties — BJP, Congress and JDS — hope to recover from their dilemma over ticket distribution.

Considering that almost all of the 17 MLAs who were disqualified are forces to reckon with even now in their home turfs, Congress and JDS are scrambling for alternatives. The lack of a second-rung leadership in those constituencies is forcing the JDS and the Congress to heavily depend on public anger against the disqualified MLAs.

With barely a week for filing nominations, Congress and JDS are looking to field candidates who have even the slightest chance of winning. “The process of finalising candidates will conclude in a day or two. None of my family members will contest in the bypolls. We will win at least 8-10 seats,” said H D Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister and senior leader of the JDS. His party lost three of its MLAs after they rebelled against the coalition government.

For the BJP, it is a Catch-22 situation. It is torn between accommodating the disqualified MLAs or their kin as a quid pro quo for their contribution to bringing down the coalition, and its own party leaders who lost in the 2018 assembly elections.In case the disqualified MLAs are not allowed to contest they bypolls, they are keen that their kith and kin take their place on a BJP ticket. But this goes against BJP’s policy on dynastic politics.

The saffron party had pointed to this policy while denying ticket to Tejaswini Ananthkumar to contest from Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat, but had made an exception for Avinash Jadhav in the Chincholi assembly bypoll. Accommodating the kith and kin of disqualified MLAs overlooking the party’s own leaders may land the BJP in a puddle of distorted perception.

Finding leeway

Though the 10th Sche-dule of the Constitution lists out reasons for which a House member can be disqualified, it does not specifically mention the duration, say experts