Home States Karnataka

Support party or neta? Karnataka bypoll dilemma trickles to local level

It’s not just the party leaders and disqualified rebel MLAs who are in a state of confusion over the upcoming bypolls.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

For representational purposes

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s not just the party leaders and disqualified rebel MLAs who are in a state of confusion over the upcoming bypolls. Local body members, including councillors and panchayath members, are also confused about whom to support and campaign for. On Saturday, the Election Commission of India (EC) declared poll dates for 15 Assembly constituencies.

While 12 of them were represented by the Congress, the remaining three were represented by JDS MLAs. Many people, including party workers and followers of leaders, who had helped them win in the previous election, are now in a dilemma whether to stay loyal to the same leader, or stay loyal to the party. 

In many constituencies, the followers — especially local body representatives — are divided into two parties. In Bengaluru, four Assembly constituencies are going for bypolls — Yeshwantpur, KR Puram, Mahalakshmi Layout and Shivajinagar. Three of these constituencies were represented by Congress, while Mahalakshmi Layout was represented by the JDS. Each of these constituencies has seven to eight BBMP wards, where there are a good number of Congress and JDS councillors. 

In Yeshwantpur constituency, of three Congress councillors, one is supporting rebel S T Somashekar, who was disqualified. At K R Puram Assembly constituency, two of four Congress councillors are associated with Byrathi Basavaraju. At Shivajinagar too, one person is supporting Roshan Baig, and at Mahalakshmi Layout, two of four JDS councillors, including Hemalatha Gopaliah, are already supporting Gopaliah. Thus, in every constituency, councillors who were also followers of their MLAs, are now divided. At the Panchayath and municipal corporation levels, a similar situation prevails.  

Sources from Congress said that some of these councillors are loyal to the party. “During every election, councillors know their responsibility. They have to work for the candidate, despite any differences with him or her,” said a source. “Councillors or panchayath members play a vital role in getting votes. Now, they are confused. In this situation, things will work out for the third party — the BJP candidate,’’ added the source. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls rebel MLAs
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp