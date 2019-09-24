Support party or neta? Karnataka bypoll dilemma trickles to local level

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s not just the party leaders and disqualified rebel MLAs who are in a state of confusion over the upcoming bypolls. Local body members, including councillors and panchayath members, are also confused about whom to support and campaign for. On Saturday, the Election Commission of India (EC) declared poll dates for 15 Assembly constituencies.

While 12 of them were represented by the Congress, the remaining three were represented by JDS MLAs. Many people, including party workers and followers of leaders, who had helped them win in the previous election, are now in a dilemma whether to stay loyal to the same leader, or stay loyal to the party.

In many constituencies, the followers — especially local body representatives — are divided into two parties. In Bengaluru, four Assembly constituencies are going for bypolls — Yeshwantpur, KR Puram, Mahalakshmi Layout and Shivajinagar. Three of these constituencies were represented by Congress, while Mahalakshmi Layout was represented by the JDS. Each of these constituencies has seven to eight BBMP wards, where there are a good number of Congress and JDS councillors.

In Yeshwantpur constituency, of three Congress councillors, one is supporting rebel S T Somashekar, who was disqualified. At K R Puram Assembly constituency, two of four Congress councillors are associated with Byrathi Basavaraju. At Shivajinagar too, one person is supporting Roshan Baig, and at Mahalakshmi Layout, two of four JDS councillors, including Hemalatha Gopaliah, are already supporting Gopaliah. Thus, in every constituency, councillors who were also followers of their MLAs, are now divided. At the Panchayath and municipal corporation levels, a similar situation prevails.

Sources from Congress said that some of these councillors are loyal to the party. “During every election, councillors know their responsibility. They have to work for the candidate, despite any differences with him or her,” said a source. “Councillors or panchayath members play a vital role in getting votes. Now, they are confused. In this situation, things will work out for the third party — the BJP candidate,’’ added the source.