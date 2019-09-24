Women greet those going for open defecation with roses

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG : Faced with the scourge of open defecation, some women residents of Ron in the district decided to shame the offenders. Every morning, a group of women wake up earlier than usual, catch hold of those who are going for open defecation and sweetly greet them with roses. Embarrassed, several people agree to return to their homes.

There is a large waterbody in Ron Town called ‘grama kere’ meaning village tank, which had become a place for open defecation for many years. This year due to rains, the water level in the lake has increased.

The group of women thought it would be the right time to begin awareness against open defecating near lakes and also request residents not to spoil the lake water.

Members of Mahila Raitha Sangh have started the novel campaign and their efforts are being recognised. People and government officials too have started supporting them. These women devote about four hours – two in the morning and two in the evening – to ensure that the lake is kept clean. They cleared bushes from the lake bund. The lake is spread over 8 acres and is slowly getting back its glory thanks to the efforts of the Raitha Sangh. The members are now planning to plant saplings along the tank bund in the coming days.

Leela Chitragar, one of the members, said, “Even after repeated requests, some residents did not stop polluting the lake. Hence, we have made a special vigilance committee and the members continuously watch the lake and surrounding areas. We want to make this place a recreation spot where residents can walk in the morning and evening hours and relax,” she said.Ron Town Municipal Chief Officer Noorullah Khan said, “We appreciate these women and they are working in a smart way. We are ready to be with them whenever they need us, even on Sundays and holidays.”