Ballari:

Ballari: A human bridge to transport corpse across water

Body of a Dalit farmer was sent across a lake, that inundated surrounding areas, to ensure his relatives attend his funderal

Published: 25th September 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers carrying the body of Parashuram for cremation by making a human bridge | Express

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

BALLARI: The rain that has been pouring since Sunday has affected the villagers of Asundi. When the lake near Asundi breached due to the heavy rain and inundated the surrounding areas in fast-flowing waist-deep water, the villagers, all dalits, had to get their act together to take the body of a farm labourer to the burial ground, a full kilometre away. They did so by forming a human bridge to support the people carrying the body across the waters. The unusually heavy rainfall and death not only highlighted the grit of the villagers, but also exposed the social inequality in Asundi,  just 14 km away from Ballari city.

Parushuram, 45, a farm labourer died of a heart attack in the village on Sunday afternoon. The news reached his relatives, who rushed for his funeral.

With a few relatives yet to arrive, the cremation was scheduled for Monday morning. Things would have been a smooth affair if it was not for the unusually heavy rainfall on Sunday night. The matter turned worse when the rainfall led to a severe breach in the lake near the village. Water gushed out from the lake, inundating paddy fields surrounding the village. This meant, the burial site meant for the dalits was unreachable.  

“It would have been no problem for the upper caste, because their burial ground is just on the outskirts of the village. But for us, we have to walk for a distance of a km,” said Krishna, a resident.

They postponed the cremation timing twice, but when the rainfall did not recede, the villagers thought about a plan to shift the body by forming a human bridge. “The water was flowing fast, but we had no choice. We had to achieve this. Therefore, we decided to form a human bridge to support the people carrying the body. We waded through the silt-filled water. About 60 people were stationed at particular positions and helped shift the body across the water,” said Sharanappa, another villager.

The villagers also helped the women who wanted to participate in the cremation cross the water. Some of them vented fury against their elected representative for forgetting their pre-poll promises. “Before elections, our MLA had promised us that he will ensure land for a burial site near the village, but after the election he has not visited even once,” the villagers said.  

They said on several occasions they have even submitted memoranda to senior officers, but in vain. There are about 100 dalit families in the village.

