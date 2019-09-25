Home States Karnataka

Belagavi Panthers owner held for match-fixing

Ali was in touch with players of other teams during the KPL. The players are being questioned whether there was any fixing,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime).

Published: 25th September 2019

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough, CCB sleuths on Monday busted a betting scandal in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) with the arrest of Belagavi Panthers team owner Ali Asfak Thara, for allegedly betting on matches with a bookie who is said to be in Dubai. Based on information given by Ali, probe is on.

“Ali is the prime accused involved in betting and we have not come to a conclusion on match-fixing. It is still under investigation. Ali was in touch with players of other teams during the KPL. The players are being questioned whether there was any fixing,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime).

Three days ago, Ali was detained by CCB on the suspicion of match-fixing in the KPL tournament, organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). During interrogation, he revealed his involvement in betting and named some friends, including celebrities.

“The police have informed us that he has been arrested because of betting, and are also investigating to see if any match-fixing was going on. Once the final report comes, we will look into it and take necessary action. We will also apply for a copy of the FIR,” KSCA officials said.

Meanwhile, the special team questioned nearly 30 players as Ali was in constant touch with them, and analysed Ali’s mobile phones and laptops, the police officer said.

Ali owns a tours and travels agency in Jayanagar. He came on board the KPL two years ago, after the Panthers’ previous owner, Sangeetha Mobiles, pulled out of the league. He was taking care of the accommodation of the team players, and also allegedly instructed them how to play at the backend, as he was running a betting racket. The bet, which ran into crores of rupees, was on ball-to-ball basis, and Ali would inform the bookies about the balls being delivered or played.

National and international players were aware about the racket but no one complained, until the anti-corruption unit of the BCCI investigated and filed a case, an officer said.

