CCB raids shop, arrests two bookies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the India vs South Africa T-20 match, a special team of the CCB conducted a raid on a shop at Nagarthpet in Ulsoorgate Police Station limits, and arrested two bookies over cricket betting.

The police seized about Rs 41 lakh in cash. The arrested are Sandeep, a resident of Shastri Lane in Nagarthpet, and his associate Rana Samla, of Rajajinagar.



A senior police officer said that based on a tip-off, the team raided PM Enterprises and nabbed the two accused, who were making calls. They were taken into custody after police was informed that they collected bets on the India-South Africa match from several people, including working staff of nearby lodges and restaurants.

During interrogation, the accused named other bookies who operate from outside and said that they were in contact over phone since one week. The accused did not pay the money to those who had won the bet, and had been cheating several people by not returning their money.

Police recovered five mobiles and a laptop. Ulsoorgate police filed a case against the duo and are yet to ascertain whether they were involved in similar crimes earlier.