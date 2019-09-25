Chaos at PMC Bank in Shivamogga over RBI restrictions

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: With the RBI imposing withdrawal restrictions among others on the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, chaos prevailed among customers at the bank branch on Jail Road in the city on Tuesday.

Depositors were told that they can withdraw only Rs 1,000 as the RBI has capped the withdrawal limits per account.

Following this, the depositors staged a flash protest in front of the bank and confronted the bank manager. Many depositors demanded the bank staffers to return their deposits.