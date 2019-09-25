D-K villagers produce documentary depicting deplorable condition of their village, to gift it to PM Modi

Shreyas Hs By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Residents of Balpa village panchayat in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada have been busy producing a documentary: it’s about their village, its roads, bus stops, health and other facilities, with English subtitles at that. They will now meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and present it to him.

Balpa village was adopted by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel under Modi’s flagship programme, Samsad Adarsha Grama, to be developed into a model village. But six years into adoption, and the village is nowhere close to being a ‘model’. In fact, an ailing old man, Ramanna Poojary, had to be carried on a wooden chair from his home to the ambulance last Sunday, as there is no road connectivity. The family walked over 1km, holding him aloft.

Dinesh Ennemajal, a disgruntled villager, told TNIE that the arterial road, connecting Balpa to Ennemajal, Beedi Gudde and Addabailu, is a slushy, neglected mess. “The foundation stone ceremony to re-asphalt the road has been held three times, but the road remains the same. Kateel even claimed that money had been sanctioned. But till today, the road has not seen a drop of asphalt. Our MP only utters lies. Where has the money gone? Why is an adopted village neglected?” he questioned.

Having lost hope in Kateel, they now plan to reach Delhi, with documentary proof.

Sathish Poojary, who was involved in making the documentary, said the village has no proper facilities. Even for provisions, they walk many kilometers. “We have no option but to approach Modi with the video documentary to show him what our MP has achieved,” he said, adding that it contains details of their problems — a lack of toilets, a school, health facilities and roads.

Guruprasad P, who has been mobilising villagers to fight injustice, said that Kateel had often promised to get a lake desilted. But no action was taken. “Samsad Adarsha Grama scheme is restricted to speeches, banners, foundation stone laying ceremonies and publicity. This is a sad, harsh reality. People voted for the BJP to see change,” he rued. Incidentally, Guruprasad is an active BJP member.

Jagadish, another villager, pointed out the sorry state of the bus shelter at Balpa Cross. There was a proposal to construct a new one, but nothing was done. Another bus stop was constructed five years ago, but has no roof. The primary health centre does not has sufficient staff and problems are plenty.