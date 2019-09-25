Home States Karnataka

D-K villagers produce documentary depicting deplorable condition of their village, to gift it to PM Modi

They will now meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and present it to him. 

Published: 25th September 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

The pathetic condition of the road at Balpa village in Dakshina Kannada district

By Shreyas Hs
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Residents of Balpa village panchayat in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada have been busy producing a documentary: it’s about their village, its roads, bus stops, health and other facilities, with English subtitles at that. They will now meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and present it to him. 

Balpa village was adopted by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel under Modi’s flagship programme, Samsad Adarsha Grama, to be developed into a model village. But six years into adoption, and the village is nowhere close to being a ‘model’. In fact, an ailing old man, Ramanna Poojary, had to be carried on a wooden chair from his home to the ambulance last Sunday, as there is no road connectivity. The family walked over 1km, holding him aloft.

Dinesh Ennemajal, a disgruntled villager, told TNIE that the arterial road, connecting Balpa to Ennemajal, Beedi Gudde and Addabailu, is a slushy, neglected mess. “The foundation stone ceremony to re-asphalt the road has been held three times, but the road remains the same. Kateel even claimed that money had been sanctioned. But till today, the road has not seen a drop of asphalt. Our MP only utters lies. Where has the money gone? Why is an adopted village neglected?” he questioned.  

Having lost hope in Kateel, they now plan to reach Delhi, with documentary proof.
Sathish Poojary, who was involved in making the documentary, said the village has no proper facilities. Even for provisions, they walk many kilometers. “We have no option but to approach Modi with the video documentary to show him what our MP has achieved,” he said, adding that it contains details of their problems — a lack of toilets, a school, health facilities and roads.

Guruprasad P, who has been mobilising villagers to fight injustice, said that Kateel had often promised to get a lake desilted. But no action was taken. “Samsad Adarsha Grama scheme is restricted to speeches, banners, foundation stone laying ceremonies and publicity. This is a sad, harsh reality. People voted for the BJP to see change,” he rued. Incidentally, Guruprasad is an active BJP member.

Jagadish, another villager, pointed out the sorry state of the bus shelter at Balpa Cross. There was a proposal to construct a new one, but nothing was done. Another bus stop was constructed five years ago, but has no roof. The primary health centre does not has sufficient staff and problems are plenty. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Dakshina Kannada documentary
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp