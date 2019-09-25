Employability through education is need of the hour: Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated the 11th edition if DIDAC India exhibition and conference organised by India Didactics Association, which is an organisation for the education and training fraternity. The exhibition was a platform for policymakers in the government to meet with industry members in the field of education.

“We are aware of the need for skill-based education to be a part of the curriculum in schools, colleges and professional education institutions. Employability through education is our aim,” Yediyurappa said while addressing the gathering.

Aditya Gupta, CEO of India Didactics Association, said the IT-BT industry and start-up sector, which Karnataka is known for, are working in silos and needs to integrate with the education sector. “Employable workforce is a problem in India and intervention of the IT-BT sector is needed. The state’s education department has to work with ed-tech start-ups and the IT-BT sector. The start-up industry is facing disruption with artificial intelligence and virtual reality, which needs to be put into the higher education curriculum. The same engineering programmes cannot continue,” Gupta said.

“A student spends nearly 8 years doing graduation and masters and this is a long time for the industry to change. We cannot have teachers of yesterday, teaching students of today about working for tomorrow. This is where teacher training comes in and I have discussed this with Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education as well as Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and Science & Technology. Time spent for training people on the job must reduce and it must be done in college itself.”

When asked about the number of engineering colleges shutting down due to lack of students, he said, “Graduates remain unemployed, which is why other students do not opt for the colleges. The Karnataka government needs to be faster in adopting industry interference in higher education.”



The event is on till September 26 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.