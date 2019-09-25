Expect flood relief funds within three days: Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that the Centre will release the requested grants for flood relief work within three days, the CM said. Addressing the media in Chitradurga, he said, “The state had demanded a compensation of Rs 2,500 crore from the Centre.

These grants will be used for reconstruction of damaged roads, bridges, buildings and other basic necessary infrastructure.” He said that without waiting for the Centre’s grants, the government had already swung into action and started rebuilding work.

A sum of Rs 5 lakh for the total loss of a house, and Rs 1 lakh for partial damages were given, he said. He added that many development works will be dropped to take up reconstruction activities in flood-affected areas. Regarding farmer loan waviers, the CM said that the programme will be continued from where the previous government stopped.