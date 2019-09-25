Golden throne ready for Yaduveer’s ‘Khas Durbar’

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With five days left for Navaratri festivities to unfold, the diamond-studded golden throne was assembled at the Mysore Palace on Tuesday. The throne that is kept in the safety room in the palace, was removed before being assembled in keeping with the set traditions of the erstwhile royal family that has continued with the tradition of organising nine-day ‘Khasgi Durbar’ even after monarchy has become a passe.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the present ruler of the erstwhile royal family, will be ascending the throne during Navaratri to conduct his durbar, beginning from September 29.

Rituals related to the assembling of the throne began at 8.10 am with navagraha homa, shanti homa and other rituals that were performed in the strong room of the palace.

The throne was brought to the durbar hall during the auspicious time between 10.45 am and 11.23 am. According to the legend, the throne is divided into 14 parts -- stairs leading to the throne, umbrella, main seat to name a few prominent among them, that have been changed in size to suit the rulers of the respective period.

To complete the ritual, pattada aane (elephant), pattada kudure (horse) and pattada hasu (cow) all decorated in embroidered cloths were also brought to the palace and puja was offered to them.