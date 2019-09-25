Karnataka bypolls: Disqualified MLAs hang by a thread of hope as SC to hear pleas

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Supreme Court set to hear their pleas on Wednesday, 17 disqualified MLAs of the Congress and JDS are hopeful that all is not lost. Even as their political fate hangs in the balance, the BJP — whose government the disqualified MLAs helped bring to power — and the former legislators themselves are fully confident of contesting the polls.

In fact, leaders in the BJP are confident that the disqualified MLAs will contest the October 21 bypolls irrespective of what the Supreme Court’s decision is.

While BJP’s own leaders are fighting to keep the disqualified MLAs at bay with protests, the party is set to give first preference to the disqualified legislators and with reason.

The party fears trouble if it refuses to field the disqualified MLAs on a BJP ticket and they choose to contest independently.

With the Election Commission’s submission in the Supreme Court on Monday that Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s decision to disqualify them cannot deprive them of their right to contest bypolls, the legislators are seeing new confidence.

“The SC agreeing to hear the case is a relief to the petitioners. Now they have three threads of hope to hang on to. First, much like what happened in the case of disqualified AIADMK legislators in Tamil Nadu, they will be allowed to contest bypolls unhinged. Second, their petition for their resignation to be accepted before they were disqualified is still pending before the Supreme Court. They will revoke that with hopes of nullifying their disqualification."

"Third, they can appeal for their disqualification to be nullified on the grounds that the Supreme Court had given them the choice to participate or abstain from voting during the confidence motion. They can plead that the Speaker’s decision to disqualify them on the grounds that they weren’t present during the vote of confidence is in violation of the SC’s decision,” a BJP leader said.

The BJP and 15 out of the 17 disqualified MLAs are confident of contesting the bypolls. They believe that the timing of the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case is a carrot and not a stick.

As if a reflection to the confidence, disqualified Congress MLA Roshan Baig’s son Ruman Baig on Tuesday posted a campaign video on Twitter.

“A quick snippet of my day out with interactions with some supportive ward leaders from #Ulsoor, delighted to be working with the energized @BJP4Karnataka cadre of #Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency. #BJPForUnitedIndia #KarnatakaByElection2019 (sic)” he tweeted in open support of the BJP.

Meanwhile, protests were witnessed outside the CM’s residence by supporters of Chikkaballapur MP Bachchegowda.

BJP workers from the Chikkaballapur demanded that the BJP give tickets to Sharat Bachchegowda, the MP’s son.

Leaders in Hirekerur have been urging the Central and the state leadership not to give tickets to disqualified MLAs or candidates of their choice with a warning that the BJP will suffer in such constituencies.

CM too busy saving his govt: Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: While stating that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is shuttling between Bengaluru and New Delhi time and again to save his government, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the CM is focusing on keeping his government intact under pressure from the disqualified MLAs.

He added that BSY also failed to get the much-needed funds from the Centre released to initiate flood-relief measures in the state.

“Yediyurappa is not ready to hold the winter session of the State Legislature in Belagavi afraid of a backlash from the flood victims here,” Siddaramaiah said in Belagavi on Tuesday.