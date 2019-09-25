Karnataka rebel MLAs sure of fighting bypolls, BJP confident

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 17 disqualified MLAs of the Congress and JDS appear hopeful of contesting the October 21 bypolls, with a few legal options opening before them. With the SC hearing their case on Wednesday, they could either be allowed to contest the bypolls; their disqualification could be nullified or they could appeal for nullification of their disqualification.

In fact, leaders in the BJP are confident that they will contest, irrespective of what the Supreme Court’s decision is.

That the SC agreed to hear their petitions is itself a relief, say BJP leaders. With the Election Commission’s submission in the Supreme Court on Monday that Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s decision to disqualify them cannot deprive them of their right to contest bypolls, there is a new confidence among the legislators.