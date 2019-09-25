Private employee shot dead in moving car near Karnataka's Dharwad

By Express News Service

DHARWAD (KARNATAKA): A 40-year-old private company employee was shot dead by unknown persons here on Wednesday. The police have identified the deceased as Shamsundar Devaraj, a resident of Dandeli. He was shot by three unknown assailants who were following the car in which the victim was travelling from Dandeli.

Three bike-borne men shot Shamsundar while he was crossing the Nigadi village located on the outskirts of Dharwad.

Shamsundar Devaraj

After the bullets were fired on the car, the driver did not stop and rushed the victim to the district hospital which declared him dead on arrival.

Police are yet to reveal the reason for the murder and said the investigation will be held from all the angles.

According to Devaraj's family, he was driving to the airport in Hubballi to fly to New Delhi. He didn't have any enemies, they added.

This is the second shooting case being reported in the district in the last one week. A few days ago, a businessman from Bihar was shot dead in Manjunath Nagar of Hubballi by unknown assailants.

