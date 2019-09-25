Home States Karnataka

Students protest against NWKTC bus drivers at Khanapur taluk in Karnataka sees tensions

The protesters demanded action against the driver who, allegedly neglecting the crowd of students trying to stop the bus, drove freshly forcing them to jump aside.

Published: 25th September 2019 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Students protesting by conducting Raasta Roko at Bekwad cross in Khanapur on Wednesday

Students protesting by conducting Raasta Roko at Bekwad cross in Khanapur on Wednesday (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

KHANAPUR: Tension prevailed in and around the area after students along with villagers staged a dharna on a state highway at Bekwad crossing in Khanapur taluk on Wednesday morning. They were protesting against the alleged rude attitude of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKTC) drivers with passengers. The protest was carried out under the banner of ABVP.

The agitators blocked the road for hours together demanding action against the driver who, allegedly neglecting the crowd of students trying to stop the bus, drove freshly forcing them to jump aside on Tuesday morning.

The same video of the students trying to stop the bus and the driver driving recklessly has gone viral on social media. Tension prevailed after the conductor of a stopped NWKRTC started arguing with the agitators, enraging them. However, the senior leaders of the village controlled the situation by calming the agitators.

Police beefed up security to ensure no untoward incident is reported. NWKRTC authorities informed that the driver against whom the students were protesting has been suspended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Belgaum bus drivers menace Karnataka bus conductors behaviour Khanapur taluk Karnataka bus protest
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp