Students protest against NWKTC bus drivers at Khanapur taluk in Karnataka sees tensions

By Express News Service

KHANAPUR: Tension prevailed in and around the area after students along with villagers staged a dharna on a state highway at Bekwad crossing in Khanapur taluk on Wednesday morning. They were protesting against the alleged rude attitude of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKTC) drivers with passengers. The protest was carried out under the banner of ABVP.

The agitators blocked the road for hours together demanding action against the driver who, allegedly neglecting the crowd of students trying to stop the bus, drove freshly forcing them to jump aside on Tuesday morning.

The same video of the students trying to stop the bus and the driver driving recklessly has gone viral on social media. Tension prevailed after the conductor of a stopped NWKRTC started arguing with the agitators, enraging them. However, the senior leaders of the village controlled the situation by calming the agitators.

Police beefed up security to ensure no untoward incident is reported. NWKRTC authorities informed that the driver against whom the students were protesting has been suspended.