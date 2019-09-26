Alliance off, but DK Suresh, Deve Gowda display Vokkaliga camaraderie

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leaders may not have explicitly participated in the Vokkaliga protest rally in support of DK Shivakumar earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean the camaraderie has been lost. Despite Congress legislative Chief Siddaramaiah and JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy bickering in full public view barely 24 hours ago, Congress MP and Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh met JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda in New Delhi. The two strongest Vokkaliga political families of Karnataka ensured that the meeting was a very public one, with ample cameras with clear intentions of sending across a message to the community.

Despite the breakdown in the alliance, Suresh’s meeting with Gowda made it evident that the party’s decision has no bearing on the relationship they have nurtured over the years. Although Shivakumar started his political career as a bitter rival of Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy in Ramanagara, the two Vokkaliga stalwarts have worked together in the last few years to keep new competition, like CP Yogeshwar, at bay. With Wednesday’s visit, Suresh made the unofficial alliance with the Gowda family more evident.

Supporters of Shivakumar have been seeing red over AICC Interim President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visiting P Chidambaram, but not DK Shivakumar, though both are lodged in the same prison. Despite the Congress’ clarification that prison rules allow visitors to meet only one inmate, the incident had left Shivakumar’s followers angry. As if sensing the sentiment, H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday expressed helplessness over not being ‘allowed’ to meet Shivakumar.

Suresh met Deve Gowda ahead of Shivakumar’s bail plea hearing in the CBI court, and didn’t make it a quiet event. “I have returned from a holy place and believe that Shivakumar will get bail today. Going after political opponents with a vendetta is not new to the BJP. I have seen what they have been doing for the last five years,” said Deve Gowda after his tete-a-tete with Suresh. Cameras flashed as Suresh sat with Deve Gowda, accompanied by the latter’s son H D Revanna. Even as Suresh insisted that he was meeting Gowda to seek guidance, political analysts believe there is more to what meets the eye.

“They would like to project this as targeting of all opposition parties. If Sonia Gandhi and others are not strongly in favour of Shivakumar, then they might look at the Vokkaliga angle. JDS doesn’t mind doing this because it will help consolidate Vokkaliga voters, making it difficult for the BJP to breach it,” said Professor Narendar Pani, political analyst and professor, School of Social Sciences, National Institute of Advanced Studies.