Amagaon in race to become wettest place in Karnataka

Thus, even the district statistic office faces difficulty in preparing the cumulative rainfall report. 

By Sunil Patil
BELAGAVI : Amagaon, a village in Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district is now competing with Agumbe, also called the Cherrapunji of the South. Since 2006, rainfall of over 10,000 mm has been reported in the Amgaon rain gauge station twice. This time, 7,833 mm was recorded till August end. The rainfall details for September are yet be submitted to the taluk headquarters. Officials say a new rain record will be created in all likelihood. 

Amagaon, nestled amidst the dense forests of Western Ghats, is 31km from Belagavi. It is the third wettest place in the Karnataka after Agumbe and Hulikal, both in Shivamogga districts. 

“We are hoping to get the updated rainfall data up to September 25 in the next two days. This year, it is likely that a new rainfall record, will be created by Amagaon as it rained heavily this year. It will cross the 10,000 mm rainfall mark,” said Khanapur Tahsildar Shivanand Ullagaddi.

In 2010, Amagaon rain gauge station had reported 10,068mm, while the figure was 9,368mm in 2011. On those years, 6,000 to 7,000 mm rainfall was recorded at Agumbe and Hulikal rain gauge stations. Also, Amagaon broke the record of Agumbe twice in the last 10 years. This year, it has rained 7,833mm in Amagaon village till August-end. 

The road connectivity to this village takes a beating after heavy rains. 
Those monitoring the rain gauge stations submit the rainfall data to the tahsil office in Khanapur taluk once every 15 days or sometimes once in a month.  Thus, even the district statistic office faces difficulty in preparing the cumulative rainfall report. 

