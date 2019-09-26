Congress puts onus on loyalty, but also banks on BJP rebels

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This bypolls, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is looking to field ‘loyalists’ from their party in all 15 Assembly segments. While candidates with high chances of winning matter, those who are loyal will help the party more. The names of the candidates are expected to be released by the end of Thursday.

The Congress had previously won in 12 out of 15 seats, with three going to the JDS. With just a few days left for filing nominations, the Congress has almost finalised its list of names. “We are done with the groundwork, and have almost zeroed-in on the candidates,’’ said a senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity. On Thursday, KC Venugopal, state in-charge, is expected to announce the names.



KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said that they are looking for candidates who are loyal to the party, while also being popular in the specific locality. “We have checked their backgrounds, commitment and popularity. There have been no issues in getting cadidates,” he said. However, he said they are finding it a little difficult to find candidates for three constituencies, not naming which ones.

Other Congress sources said they are being cautious while choosing names. “We do not want to take any risks. We have seen what happened with candidates who left the party suddenly — the same party that helped them grow. We do not have such people again. We will make a comeback,’’ sources said.



Congress is also banking on rebels within the BJP. “If the disqualified MLAs or their kin are allowed to contest, those who have worked with BJP and want to contest, will feel ignored. This will affect the BJP, but will work for the Congress,’’ said KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre.



“Congress seems to be choosing loyalists. This also includes those planning to join the party after being rejected by the BJP,” the senior leader said.