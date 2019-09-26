Home States Karnataka

Congress puts onus on loyalty, but also banks on BJP rebels

 This bypolls, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is looking to field ‘loyalists’ from their party in all 15 Assembly segments.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This bypolls, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is looking to field ‘loyalists’ from their party in all 15 Assembly segments. While candidates with high chances of winning matter, those who are loyal will help the party more. The names of the candidates are expected to be released by the end of Thursday. 

The Congress had previously won in 12 out of 15 seats, with three going to the JDS. With just a few days left for filing nominations, the Congress has almost finalised its list of names. “We are done with the groundwork, and have almost zeroed-in on the candidates,’’ said a senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity. On Thursday,  KC Venugopal, state in-charge, is expected to announce the names.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said that they are looking for candidates who are loyal to the party, while also being popular in the specific locality. “We have checked their backgrounds, commitment and popularity. There have been no issues in getting cadidates,” he said. However, he said they are finding it a little difficult to find candidates for three constituencies, not naming which ones. 

Other Congress sources said they are being cautious while choosing names. “We do not want to take any risks. We have seen what happened with candidates who left the party suddenly — the same party that helped them grow. We do not have such people again. We will make a comeback,’’ sources said. 

Congress is also banking on rebels within the BJP. “If the disqualified MLAs or their kin are allowed to contest, those who have worked with BJP and want to contest, will feel ignored. This will affect the BJP, but will work for the Congress,’’ said KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre. 

“Congress seems to be choosing loyalists. This also includes those planning to join the party after being rejected by the BJP,” the senior leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls congress KPCC
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp