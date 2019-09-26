Home States Karnataka

Govt hospital docs to be barred from pvt practice

Health minister says govt order will be issued soon to restrict govt doctors to hospitals; promotions of erring docs will be stopped

Published: 26th September 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:24 AM

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday warned government hospital doctors against practising in private hospitals. A government order (GO) will be issued in this regard in a day or two, he said. 

He was speaking at a programme organised to address grievances from the public on the district hospital premises here. 

Sriramulu went on to add that if some doctors remain nonchalant and work in private, they must take voluntary retirement from their service.
“No doctor will be allowed to violate the GO once it is issued. Erring doctors will be strictly dealt with. Their increments and promotions will be stopped and law will be enacted in a way that even their next of kin will be unable to land government jobs on any grounds. Be it an MBBS doctor or a surgeon, they will be weighed on a common scale. There are many unemployed medical graduates and they will be suitably rewarded with jobs,” he said.

Alleging that doctors in government hospitals still prescriptions on paper chits so that patients buy medicines outside the hospital, Sriramulu said such a system should be brought to an end.
Moved by the plight of relatives of patients who are forced to sleep on the roads, Sriramulu said, “there is land available on the hospital premises. If any donor sponsors the expenditure of creating a facility to accommodate the people, such buildings will be named after the donors”.

