Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel's tweet on Mangaluru mall incident stokes row

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The attack on an insurance agent in a city mall over communal remarks took a political turn on Thursday with BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel giving a new twist to it. Referring to the incident, Kateel tweeted that the BJP government will not tolerate assault on those questioning eve-teasing of women.

Kateel's remark caused tensions to flare up in as the police had claimed that an argument over Hindu Rashtra was what had led to the assault. The city police commissioner after reading Kateel's tweet said: “Investigation so far does not corroborate such a version”.

Agitated over a communally sensitive remark, a group of five college students had assaulted an insurance company executive at the Forum Fiza Mall in Pandeshwar here on Wednesday.

Manjunath, the executive reportedly got into an argument with the group while having tea at a stall in the mall. In a viral video, the group is seen assaulting Manjunath after the latter is heard saying “Hindu Rastra", followed by comments on Muslims.

The city police arrested three persons including a minor boy soon after the assault. Two more were held later that day.

When asked whether there would be any action against Manjunath for his communal remarks, the police commissioner said they would look into it if a complaint arose.

Meanwhile, the Campus Front of India has demanded the arrest of Manjunath for reportedly instigating the students' group. They accused police of taking sides with one of the parties involved by arresting the students. They said they would lodge a counter-complaint with the police.

(With online desk inputs)