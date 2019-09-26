Home States Karnataka

Land case: DC, ZP CEO, official in soup   

Published: 26th September 2019

By Express News Service

 KALABURAGI: The Principal Civil Judge & JMFC court of Aland has ordered the detention of Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner, Kalaburagi ZP CEO, a ZP division official of the Jawahar Rozgar Yojana and a certain Gurunanjayya Swamy for a period of one month at the civil prison, besides attaching the DC Office till land compensation is paid to the petitioner.

Advocate Ravindra Injallikar Injallikar said that Chatrayya had filed the petition, alleging that they had wilfully disobeyed a judgment and decree passed by the court in 2004. He said that without acquiring land belonging to Chatrayya as per rules in Narona village of Aland taluk, and without paying compensation, the land was acquired in 2004.

In 2006, the court instructed the officials and contractor not to start road work until compensation was paid to the land owner, and said the land could be acquired after payment of Rs 2.59 lakh as compensation. But the authorities continued work without paying compensation to Chatrayya.   
Opposing this, Chatrayya again went to court and on September 11.

