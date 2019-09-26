Home States Karnataka

Private firm employee shot dead inside car

A 42-year-old man from Dandeli was shot dead in his car near Dharwad on Wednesday.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:28 AM

Shamsundar’s family waits for his body in Dharwad on Wednesday | D Hemanth

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 42-year-old man from Dandeli was shot dead in his car near Dharwad on Wednesday. The incident was reported near Nigadi, when the victim, Shamsundar Devraj, Regional Commercial Head of Panasonic, was on his way to Hubballi to catch a flight. 

Police said that as per eyewitnesses, three bike-borne assailants stopped the car and fired at Devraj and sped away. Abdul Mulla, who was driving the car, drove straight to Dharwad civil hospital. But Devraj died before reaching the hospital. 

According to them, Devraj was into politics for the last few years and was actively involved in social works in and around Dandeli. It is suspected that the killer trio were following the car from Dandeli. According to the eyewitnesses, the assailants were not wearing any mask.

“We are collecting CCTV camera footage to trace the shooters. The police team, along with forensic experts visited the site of shooting and collected vital clues. Two bullets have been fired on the victim of which one has hit his heart from the shoulder and another bullet was found in the car,” the officer said.
Shamsundar was active in politics for the last few years and was involved in social works in and around Dandeli. Last year, Devraj had some issues with opposite party members in Dandeli over making contribution towards a school, they said.

Abdul Mulla, who was driving along with Shamsundar Devraj, noticed the trio following the car.  In his statement to the police, Abdul said he had hinted to Devraj that the bike was following them. 
A case has been registered.

