Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah seeks winter session of Karnataka Assembly in flood-hit Belagavi

Claiming that relief work was not taking place in affected areas as per expectation, he said it was appropriate to hold assembly session in Belagavi instead of Bengaluru.

Published: 26th September 2019 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded that the winter session of the state legislature be held in Belagavi hit by floods, saying it will facilitate expediting relief and rehabilitation work.

The state cabinet had on Monday had decided reschedule the assembly session for three days from October 10 to 12 at the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat here, following the announcement of by-polls to 15 assembly constituencies on October 21.

In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the Congress Legislature Party leader cited the postponement of the bypolls and pointed out to the devastation caused by floods in Belagavi and several other parts of the state.

READ| Siddaramaiah and HDK’s spat turns ugly, question each other’s rise to CM post

Claiming that relief work was not taking place in affected areas as per expectation, he said it was appropriate to hold assembly session in Belagavi instead of Bengaluru.

This will not only speedup the relief work, but also instill hope among those affected, Siddaramaiah said.

Belagavi, one among the most affected districts in Karnataka in the recent floods, has been hosting the winter session of the legislature since 2006.

The government had recently said the session will be held at 'Vidhana Soudha', the state secretariat here, and not in Belagavi, as most parts of the district had been ravaged by floods.

During the three day session, the government has planned for introduction of supplementary budget and its passage.

Soon after proving his government's majority on the floor of the assembly on July 29, Yediyurappa, who also holds Finance portfolio, had sought a vote on account to spend for the next three months - from August 1 till October 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Belagavi
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp