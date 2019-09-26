Sriramulu helps shift unconscious woman at MM Hills to health centre

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu turned a good Samaritan on Wednesday and ensured emergency medical care for a woman who was found ill at Male Mahadeshwara Hills.

Sriramulu made arrangements to shift the woman to a primary health centre (PHC) at the hills. The woman, who was treated for sometime, was later allowed to go home.



The minister who had arrived in the district on Tuesday as part of his overnight hospital stay programme was travelling from Chamarajanagar town to the temple of Lord Mahadeshwara’s abode at the MM Hills when he found the woman almost unconscious being attended by another, barely a km away from the temple.

He asked his driver to stop the vehicle. Sriramulu walked towards the woman and enquired her condition and directed district health officer Dr Ravi who was in his convoy to attend to her.



Ravi who checked her found that the woman, identified later as Sarojamma (35), was anaemic and needed timely medical care. Arrangements were made to shift her to the PHC in a police jeep.



Sriramulu later went to the PHC and enquired her health condition before returning to the town.

Sriramulu who narrated the incident on his Twitter handle, sounded relieved for helping a woman in distress.