Students hit streets against mining 

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Kappatagudda hill region, which was recently declared a wildlife sanctuary, is allegedly being eyed by mining companies. With the change in government, it is said that the companies are once again knocking at the doors of the government. A decision on this is expected from the office of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa by Thursday.



Following information of the CM’s meeting with mining barons interested in digging for gold in Kappatagudda, hundreds of students in Mundargi town of Gadag came out on the roads in protest.

A section of villagers residing in the Kappatagudda region are now demanding that the wildlife sanctuary status be withdrawn. Activist claim that the mining companies are dividing the locals and corrupting their minds with things that are not true. Several villagers are under the impression that their livelihood will be snatched with the wildlife area status. Hence, they are now demanding to remove the tag.

Last month, the pontiff of Nandiveri mutt in Gadag, Shivakumar Swami, had to give away his post due to pressure from locals. The seer has now claimed that the locals were provoked by mining lobbies. The seer has been instrumental in saving Kappatagudda hills for several decades from being cut open by the mining companies.

Green activist from Gadag, Kotresh Menasinkai said, it is sad that the government is holding meetings with mining companies at a time when North Karnataka is just recovering from floods.

“We are planning to submit a memorandum to the Gadag DC and the same will be sent to the CMO. We will request the administration to continue with the wildlife sanctuary tag bestowed,” he added.

