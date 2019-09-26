Home States Karnataka

Students hit streets against mining 

Greens want government to continue with the wildlife sanctuary tag sanctioned to Kappatagudda

Published: 26th September 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Students protesting in Mundargi town of Gadag district on Wednesday | Express

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Kappatagudda hill region, which was recently declared a wildlife sanctuary, is allegedly being eyed by mining companies. With the change in government, it is said that the companies are once again knocking at the doors of the government. A decision on this is expected from the office of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa by Thursday.

Following information of the CM’s meeting with mining barons interested in digging for gold in Kappatagudda, hundreds of students in Mundargi town of Gadag came out on the roads in protest.

A section of villagers residing in the Kappatagudda region are now demanding that the wildlife sanctuary status be withdrawn. Activist claim that the mining companies are dividing the locals and corrupting their minds with things that are not true. Several villagers are under the impression that their livelihood will be snatched with the wildlife area status. Hence, they are now demanding to remove the tag.

Last month, the pontiff of Nandiveri mutt in Gadag, Shivakumar Swami, had to give away his post due to pressure from locals. The seer has now claimed that the locals were provoked by mining lobbies. The seer has been instrumental in saving Kappatagudda hills for several decades from being cut open by the mining companies.

Green activist from Gadag, Kotresh Menasinkai said, it is sad that the government is holding meetings with mining companies at a time when North Karnataka is just recovering from floods. 
“We are planning to submit a memorandum to the Gadag DC and the same will be sent to the CMO. We will request the administration to continue with the wildlife sanctuary tag bestowed,” he added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mining Protest
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp