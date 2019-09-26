Thieves rob cash and electronics from Honnali Karnataka Bank for second time

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Last Tuesday night, thieves broke into Karnataka Bank in Arakere village of Honnali taluk and made away with Rs 13,241 cash, one computer and five CCTV cameras. However, they failed to break open the lockers of the bank.

This is the second time after four years the thieves broke into the same bank. The earlier case of theft went unsolved.

According to a police complaint given by the Bank Manager Narayana, on September 24, after completing the transactions, all the doors and windows of the bank were locked. On Wednesday morning, Narayana received a phone call from special assistant of the bank Aditya S Walvekar stating that some thieves had broken into the bank. When Narayana visited the bank, he found the wall of the house next to the bank was drilled into.

As the robbers could not open the lockers, they stole one computer worth Rs 6, 000 and five CCTV cameras worth Rs 20,000 and one router worth Rs 15,000 along with cash amounting to Rs 13,241.

In 2014, thieves had broken into the bank and stole cash worth Rs 2.51 lakhs and 12 kg worth of gold jewellery. The case has not been solved yet.

Davanagere Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya told The New Indian Express that they are suspecting the involvement of a professional gang in this crime. He said a special team will be formed to investigate both cases. With the help of the forensic team, the police will conduct the investigation. “We are not sure whether the earlier theft and the present one are done by the same gang. But we do have suspicion in this regard,” he said.