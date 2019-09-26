Vocational training a must, says Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

Eminent personalities stressed on the need for vocational and life skill training across the country at GKVK University of Agricultural Science for the 38th edition of the National Institute of Personnel Management’s National Conference (NATCON 2019) on Wednesday.



Speaking at the conference, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, “Vocational training should be a must in the country. This will help every individual, especially those in the rural areas.”

Union Minister for Fertilisers and Chemicals Sadananda Gowda pointed out the need for rural populace to undergo vocational training. “We need to encourage the rural populace and strengthen the skilling ecosystem in the country,” he said.

Yediyurappa stressed on creating more job opportunities for people in the rural and urban sectors. “People should take up skill development programmes,” he said.