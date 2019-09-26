Wildlife Board meeting to discuss various issues on Thursday

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kappatagudda Wildlife Sanctuary, which was notified recently, is likely to come up for discussion in the State Wildlife Board meeting on Thursday.



The 12th meeting, which is being held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, is expected to discuss whether ‘gold mining’ can be taken up in this pristine protected ecosystem as a few mining industrialists are pushing for this project.

There are five other issues on the agenda including Sharavathi pumped storage project, Brahmagiri-Kerala bridge project, Nelligedde Cross-Kudlu Road upgradation, Bonalla Lake Conservation Reserve declaration and a bear sanctuary at Hirekal Gudda, Gardangiri, Hassan. Further, there is also a review of proposals and project clearances by the earlier governments in the 9th, 10th and 11th state wildlife board meetings.



Kappathagudda gold mining issue has been making headlines either for survey, prospecting or its rejection by the High Court. After due process of public consultation and approval of State Board for Wildlife, Kappatagudda was declared as a wildlife sanctuary on May 16, 2019.