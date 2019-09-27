Home States Karnataka

Chikkamagaluru ASI caught filming neighbour couple’s private moments

An Assistant sub-inspector (Traffic) was allegedly caught red-handed while filming a couple’s intimate moments in their home.

Published: 27th September 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Spy camera

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

According to the police, the incident happened in Jayanagar extension of Chikkamagaluru. Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey has assured stringent action against the ASI, identified as Yatheesh.

The couple told cops that on the night of September 21, they observed suspicious activity and presumed that a thief was lurking around their house. They came out of the house and shouted for help, only to find the officer, who is also their neighbour, recording the video. The neighbours, on hearing the noise, rushed to the spot and caught the ASI red-handed. “We confirmed that he was filming us,” the couple said. 

“The accused sub-inspector filed a counter-complaint. He alleged that he was assaulted to such an extent that he lost consciousness. Four youths, Vinod, Sudheer, Vasanthkumar and Anil, who caught him, have been charged with attempt to murder and are in judicial custody,” said a resident, urging the police to release the four men. 

Former CMC president Devaraj Shetty, who met the SP to apprise him of the situation, told reporters that the SP had promised of initiating action against Yatheesh, who is presently in Hassan Hospital. 
Superintendent of Police Harish Pandey has promised to file a B report and withdraw the attempt to murder charge, and entrusted investigating the incident to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, he said.

