Home States Karnataka

Damage control? Ahmed Patel meets DK Shivakumar in Tihar

Patel owes his Rajya Sabha seat to Shivakumar, who had guarded and hosted MLAs from Gujarat in 2017 when alleged poaching attempts were being made by the BJP.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader DK Shivakumar.(Photo| Arun Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As if to calm the anger simmering among DK Shivakumar’s supporters against Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, Sonia’s man friday and veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel visited Tihar jail to check on the Vokkaliga heavyweight. 

A day after D K Suresh met H D Deve Gowda in a clear display of community camaraderie, Congress leaders Patel and Anand Sharma paid a visit to Shivakumar. The visit comes days after Shivakumar’s fans expressed disappointment over AICC interim president and former PM Manmohan Singh choosing to meet P Chidambaram and not Shivakumar, lodged in the same Tihar Jail. Despite the Congress state representatives clarifying that jail rules allow visitation of only one inmate, Shivakumar’s fans, especially in his home turf of Ramanagara, were irate.

Patel and Sharma’s visit was the first such from any Congress leader to Shivakumar ever since he was lodged at Tihar. While a host of Congress leaders visited Shivakumar in the hospital soon after his arrest, none had paid him a visit at Tihar. Shivakumar, who is under the custody of the ED in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case, has, on multiple occasions, claimed that he had been under the BJP’s radar ever since he helped Patel get elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2017. 

Patel owes his Rajya Sabha seat to Shivakumar, who had guarded and hosted MLAs from Gujarat in 2017 when alleged poaching attempts were being made by the BJP. The visit also comes at a time when Congress was seeming to be maintaining a distance from Shivakumar. Unwilling to create a void that could attract other players to fill in, Congress central leadership has made its attempts with Patel’s visit to stitch up loose ends, if any, concerning Shivakumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Ahmed Patel Tihar
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp