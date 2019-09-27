Ex-speaker Ramesh Kumar a Congress agent: Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Soon after the Supreme Court issued orders staying the bypolls, disqualified MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has alleged that former Speaker Ramesh Kumar had called now-disqualified MLA Narayangouda to his chamber prior to disqualification of MLAs, and hailed their efforts to topple the government.

“Ramesh Kumar called Narayangouda quitting the party a good thing, and also encouraged him to destabilise the coalition. I have video evidence of this,” said Jarkiholi.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Jarkiholi said, “All 15 MLAs had decided to resign in the interest of the state. We were upset ever since Kumaraswamy took oath. We weren’t happy with the way Kumaraswamy and some Congress leaders worked,’’ he admitted.

While welcoming the decision of the SC, he called the former Speaker an agent of the Congress. Jarkiholi said that Ramesh Kumar had admitted that it was because of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah that he was holding the post. Jarkiholi also questioned why Kumar took three months to disqualify the MLAs. ”