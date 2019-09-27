Kids, pregnant women more susceptible to anaemia in Karnataka: Expert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the first quarter of this year, as per the Anaemia Mukt Bharat score card index for the entire country, Karnataka ranks 17 in terms of Iron Folic Acid supplementation coverage.



As for the prevalence of anaemia, Dr Sushma Dhureja, deputy commissioner, Adolescent Health Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “Northeastern states such have lower cases of anaemia owing to factors such as a non-vegetarian diet and gender equality. Women eat as much as men. In Karnataka, 60.9 per cent of children in the age group of 6 months to four years and 11 months suffer from anaemia. Pregnant women and lactating women, who make up 40-50% of the population, are severely affected too.”

She was speaking at a state-level workshop for Anaemia Mukt Bharath organised by UNICEF and the Health and Family Welfare Department.



Vandita Sharma, additional chief secretary said, “We need better convergence among different departments in the state to tackle anaemia. CEOs at zilla panchayats, Women and Child Department and Education Department will be called for convergence meetings to train officers.”



Low blood iron, teenage pregnancies, repeated pregnancies in a gap of less than two years, deficiency of Vitamin C, B12 and folic acid are some of the factors contributing to anaemia.

Dr Gomathi Ramaswamy, senior research officer at National Centre of Excellence and Advanced Research on Anaemia Control (AIIMS) said, “Raichur has the maximum number of cases in the state.”



“The person who is doing the test should prick properly and use the second drop of blood in the digital hemoglobin meter to get a proper reading. Another issue is improper data entry. The department may be giving the IFA supplements but is not entering the data correctly, thereby it does not reflect properly on the score card,” she added.