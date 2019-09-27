Home States Karnataka

Muniyappa, Siddaramaiah come to blows at crucial Congress meet  

What is most unusual is that this altercation took place during a crucial meeting, attended by senior Congress leaders such as K C Venugopal, B K Hariprasad and others.  

Published: 27th September 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unpleasant exchange between senior Congress leaders KH Muniyappa and Siddaramaiah turned the Radisson Blu, where the Congress was holding a meeting on Thursday, in Bengaluru, into a battleground. The meeting was held to finalise the list of candidates for the bypolls. 

It all started with Muniyappa being bitter about losing the parliamentary elections. He recalled that R Roshan Baig, who indulged in anti-party activities, was expelled, with Baig blaming former Speaker Ramesh Kumar for it. However, Muniyappa said, that Ramesh Kumar continues to be a part of the party. Muniyappa’s angry outburst started after JDS Kolar MLA Srinivas Gowda said he was the one who campaigned against the former, and that Siddaramaiah has encouraged him. 

Muniyappa apparently raised this issue at the meeting, and threatened Siddaramaiah. Muniyappa has also been bitter about Siddaramaiah’s proximity to Ramesh Kumar. “Naanu ninna nodkothini (be warned),” he threatened the former CM. Siddaramaiah retorted, challenging him to do what he wants. 

Other Congress leaders tried to calm the two down. Muniyappa continued his rant, but KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao butted in and reminded Muniyappa that it wasn’t the right platform to raise these issues. 

When Siddaramaiah intervened, there was an ugly exchange of words between the two once again. Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal and Congress Pradesh Working President Eshwar Khandre brushed off the incident, and maintained that the party is united.

It may be recalled that Muniyappa has raised the issue on many occasions, and has also taken it up with the party high command. Sources said Muniyappa has been sulking following his defeat. Siddaramaiah has also been unhappy as he has not been officially declared the opposition leader.

What is most unusual is that this altercation took place during a crucial meeting, attended by senior Congress leaders such as K C Venugopal, B K Hariprasad and others.  

Meanwhile, experts observed that this is the third major altercation in the Congress-JDS camp, in less than a week. Just two days back, former chief ministers Siddramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy had an ugly slugfest. Another bitter exchange between A H Vishwanath and Sa Ra Mahesh took place over the controversial ‘porn’ CD issue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah  Congress KH Muniyappa
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp