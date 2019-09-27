Muniyappa, Siddaramaiah come to blows at crucial Congress meet  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unpleasant exchange between senior Congress leaders KH Muniyappa and Siddaramaiah turned the Radisson Blu, where the Congress was holding a meeting on Thursday, in Bengaluru, into a battleground. The meeting was held to finalise the list of candidates for the bypolls.

It all started with Muniyappa being bitter about losing the parliamentary elections. He recalled that R Roshan Baig, who indulged in anti-party activities, was expelled, with Baig blaming former Speaker Ramesh Kumar for it. However, Muniyappa said, that Ramesh Kumar continues to be a part of the party. Muniyappa’s angry outburst started after JDS Kolar MLA Srinivas Gowda said he was the one who campaigned against the former, and that Siddaramaiah has encouraged him.

Muniyappa apparently raised this issue at the meeting, and threatened Siddaramaiah. Muniyappa has also been bitter about Siddaramaiah’s proximity to Ramesh Kumar. “Naanu ninna nodkothini (be warned),” he threatened the former CM. Siddaramaiah retorted, challenging him to do what he wants.



Other Congress leaders tried to calm the two down. Muniyappa continued his rant, but KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao butted in and reminded Muniyappa that it wasn’t the right platform to raise these issues.

When Siddaramaiah intervened, there was an ugly exchange of words between the two once again. Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal and Congress Pradesh Working President Eshwar Khandre brushed off the incident, and maintained that the party is united.



It may be recalled that Muniyappa has raised the issue on many occasions, and has also taken it up with the party high command. Sources said Muniyappa has been sulking following his defeat. Siddaramaiah has also been unhappy as he has not been officially declared the opposition leader.



What is most unusual is that this altercation took place during a crucial meeting, attended by senior Congress leaders such as K C Venugopal, B K Hariprasad and others.

Meanwhile, experts observed that this is the third major altercation in the Congress-JDS camp, in less than a week. Just two days back, former chief ministers Siddramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy had an ugly slugfest. Another bitter exchange between A H Vishwanath and Sa Ra Mahesh took place over the controversial ‘porn’ CD issue.