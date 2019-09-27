Home States Karnataka

Nalin Kateel’s tweet gives new twist to Mangaluru mall attack

Govt won’t tolerate an assault of those questioning eve teasing, he says

Published: 27th September 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo| Rajesh Shetty, EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The attack on an insurance agent in a mall over communal remarks took a new turn on Thursday with BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel giving a new twist to it. Referring to the incident, Kateel tweeted that the BJP government would not tolerate an assault of those questioning eve-teasing. 

Kateel’s remark came as a big surprise and showed signs of the incident snowballing into yet another controversy in in the communally sensitive coastal Karnataka.
On Wednesday, the police had attributed the assault to an argument over Hindu Rashtra. Asked about Kateel’s tweet on Thurday, the police commissioner said, “The investigation does not corroborate such a version.”

The police, who had arrested three people, including a minor boy, soon after the incident that took place at Forum Fiza Mall on Wednesday, arrested two more late at night on the same day. All five accused are students. Asked whether any action would be taken against Manjunath, who was found making communal remarks in a video that went viral, the police commissioner said they will look into it.

Commenting on the incident, Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath condemned the incident and said that anyone who disrupts peace in the region will not be spared. Security was beefed up at the mall on Thursday.

CFI demands arrest of man who instigated students 

Campus Front of India has demanded the arrest of a man who allegedly instigated a group of students with communal remarks. In a press release, CFI’s Dakshina Kannada district president Mohammed Sadiq accused the police of being biased with regard to the case by only arresting the students and not the man who provoked them with communal statements. He said that there has been a rise in ‘anti-constitutional’ statement of calling India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by Sangh Parivar members.

“The man from Bantwal has instigated the students who were discussing nationalism at the mall. The police should arrest the man for instigating students and also for making anti-national remark of ‘Hindu Rashtra’,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nalin Kumar Kateel
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp