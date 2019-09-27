Not afraid of court notices, says Prajwal Revanna

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna said that he is not afraid of court notices. Speaking to reporters after attending a programme in Belur, he said that he will go to court with proper documents over the recent summons issued to him regarding an alleged false and incomplete affidavit. He said some opposition leaders had been targeting him by raising unwanted issues since he won in the elections.

Criticising his rivals for trying to tarnish his image, Prajwal said senior leaders were just doing this for publicity. “The people of Hassan are aware of the ongoing developments and also know false from truth,” he said.