Open defecation still a reality in Kateel’s ‘model village’ in D-K

Shreyas H S

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada has been declared an ODF (open defecation-free) district. However, many Dalit families in this village are forced to openly defecate as they do not have toilets at home.



Balpa village panchayat of Sullia taluk was adopted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme ‘Adarsha Grama’. The village was adopted six years ago by state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Shankari from Konnadka colony in Balpa said, “Our house does not have a toilet even after approaching the gram panchayat. My family members have to go out for defecation.”

“We thought the village will be developed after it was adopted,” she added.



She said it is scary to venture out at night, and to add to their woes, there is no electricity in the house.

Shyam Prasad, In-Charge Panchayat Development Officer, said 46 houses in the village do not have toilets.

