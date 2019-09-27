Phone-tapping: CBI raids ex-top cop Alok Kumar

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Delhi on Thursday searched the residential and official premises of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and former Bengaluru city police commissioner Alok Kumar in the illegal phone-tapping case, sources in CBI told TNIE.

The team of CBI sleuths arrived at Kumar’s official residence at the ‘Senior IPS Officers’ Residence’ in Richmond Town around 8am, and questioned the senior IPS officer in the scam, which had sent shock waves among politicians and several police officers, whose phones were allegedly tapped.

Another team waited for Kumar at his office, located at the police headquarters on Nrupathunga Road. After questioning the officer at his house, the CBI officers took him to his office and searched it. “Kumar was again questioned there,” said a source.

It is reliably learnt that they had told CBI that Kumar had asked them to download the three audio files of the controversial conversation between incumbent police commissioner Bhaskar Rao and an alleged power broker Faraz Ahmed from an alleged illegally tapped conversation in which the two are heard talking about using connections in the Congress high command for Rao’s posting as police commissioner.

According to sources, the CBI is looking for the pen drive and has reportedly asked Kumar about it. The investigating agency had earlier reportedly seized the mobile phones and official computers of some visual media journalists in Bengaluru, to who the three controversial audio files of around 9.03 minutes duration, were reportedly sent on WhatsApp as an attachment file by another IPS officer on August 8.

After a tenure of 47 days as the top cop, Kumar was replaced by Rao on August 2. The date of the taped conversation is allegedly the first week of June, just before the appointment of Kumar as police commissioner by then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

The CBI is likely to question former police commissioner T Suneel Kumar next, as investigation in the phone-tapping case has been ordered for the period between August 1, 2018, and August 19, 2019. Suneel was city police commissioner between August 1, 2017, and June 17, 2019, when he was succeeded by Kumar.

Meanwhile, digital evidence in the phone-tapping case has been sent for forensic examination to the Central Forensic Laboratory, New Delhi, the sources added.