Home States Karnataka

Phone-tapping: CBI raids ex-top cop Alok Kumar

The CBI reportedly questioned Kumar based on the interrogation of two CCB inspectors Maltesh and Mirza, who are posted in the technical wing of the CCB.

Published: 27th September 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

The scene outside the residence of ADGP Alok Kumar in Bengaluru on Thursday | nagaraja gadekal

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Delhi on Thursday searched the residential and official premises of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and former Bengaluru city police commissioner Alok Kumar in the illegal phone-tapping case, sources in CBI told TNIE. 

The team of CBI sleuths arrived at Kumar’s official residence at the ‘Senior IPS Officers’ Residence’ in Richmond Town around 8am, and questioned the senior IPS officer in the scam, which had sent shock waves among politicians and several police officers, whose phones were allegedly tapped.

Another team waited for Kumar at his office, located at the police headquarters on Nrupathunga Road. After questioning the officer at his house, the CBI officers took him to his office and searched it. “Kumar was again questioned there,” said a source. 

The CBI reportedly questioned Kumar based on the interrogation of two CCB inspectors Maltesh and Mirza, who are posted in the technical wing of the CCB. It is reliably learnt that they had told CBI that Kumar had asked them to download the three audio files of the controversial conversation between incumbent police commissioner Bhaskar Rao and an alleged power broker Faraz Ahmed. 

It is reliably learnt that they had told CBI that Kumar had asked them to download the three audio files of the controversial conversation between incumbent police commissioner Bhaskar Rao and an alleged power broker Faraz Ahmed from an alleged illegally tapped conversation in which the two are heard talking about using connections in the Congress high command for Rao’s posting as police commissioner.

According to sources, the CBI is looking for the pen drive and has reportedly asked Kumar about it. The investigating agency had earlier reportedly seized the mobile phones and official computers of some visual media journalists in Bengaluru, to who the three controversial audio files of around 9.03 minutes duration, were reportedly sent on WhatsApp as an attachment file by another IPS officer on August 8.

After a tenure of 47 days as the top cop, Kumar was replaced by Rao on August 2. The date of the taped conversation is allegedly the first week of June, just before the appointment of Kumar as police commissioner by then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

The CBI is likely to question former police commissioner T Suneel Kumar next, as investigation in the phone-tapping case has been ordered for the period between August 1, 2018, and August 19, 2019. Suneel was city police commissioner between August 1, 2017, and June 17, 2019, when he was succeeded by Kumar.

Meanwhile, digital evidence in the phone-tapping case has been sent for forensic examination to the Central Forensic Laboratory, New Delhi, the sources added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alok Kumar phone-tapping case
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp