SC verdict a relief to rebels, BSY hails order as ‘historic’

The SC has also put an end to confusion over the code of conduct during Dasara celebrations in Mysuru.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court order staying the October 21 bypolls to 15 Assembly constituencies has come as a big relief to the disqualified MLAs who had challenged the Speaker’s decision, as announcement of the calendar of events had put them in a tight spot. While Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called the SC direction a historic one, opposition leaders questioned why the EC offered to defer the polls.

“Today’s SC direction is historic and relief to those who were anxious. I welcome the decision along with others,”the CM said, adding that he was surprised over the way in which opposition leaders were reacting to the court direction.

Congress and JDS leaders questioned the EC statements in the court. KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao termed the SC direction as “another big defeat” for the disqualified MLAs. “The disqualified MLAs thought that they will get quick relief and will be sworn in as ministers with plum portfolios. It’s been two months, they are still in a hapless position,” he said.

Former CM Siddaramaiah also questioned the decision. “Is the decision of EC a result of @BSYBJP’s Delhi visit? We don’t mind the postponement of elections till the disqualification of MLAs are upheld, but influencing EC’s decision is problematic,” he tweeted.

Former CM H D Kumaraswamy said that for the first time, the advocate representing the EC has voluntarily stated that they are ready to defer elections. The former CM said the EC’s decision has demoralised the system, and accused the Centre of controlling all constitutional bodies. Former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda also wondered why the EC had volunteered to defer elections.

“ I don’t know why they wanted to defer elections. For the first time in my life, I am seeing such a situation and don’t know if all institutions function free and fair,” he said

REBELS REJOICE  

Meanwhile, the disqualified MLAs welcomed the SC direction. MLA from KR Pet constituency, Narayana Gowda, said that the Supreme Court ruling has given them great relief and confidence. He said that then-Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s actions have been exposed, and termed it unconstitutional. “Even though we suffered a temporary setback, I was very confident that we will get justice in court. We were under tension, but we did not lose our confidence and faith in the court,” he said.

Another disqualified MLA, AH Vishwanath, said that the SC order has brought respite to him and other MLAs. He said that they will knock on the doors of the SC to quash the Speaker’s order. The SC has also put an end to confusion over the code of conduct during Dasara celebrations in Mysuru.

