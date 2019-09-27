Students get just one uniform this year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just like last year, this year too the government will not provide a second set of uniform to students of government and aided schools aged below 14 years, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said on Thursday. “Measures will be taken to ensure that they get two sets of uniforms next academic year onwards,” he said.

The minister was addressing reporters following a meeting with representatives from private and private unaided schools.

The High Court had directed the state government to provide a second set of uniform to students. As the Centre has cut down on funding to the state in this regard, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had directed the Department of Public Instruction to utilise the state government funds to ensure students get two sets of uniforms. Minister Kumar’s denial comes as a disappointment for school-going children from poor economic background.

Decision on SSLC exam soon

Rumours surrounding the change in question pattern in the upcoming SSLC board exam will be put to rest soon as the government is likely to take a decision in a couple of days. The minister said the government is mulling over proposals to conduct board exams for students of either Class 6 or Class 8.