Three, including 2 Afghans, held in Mangaluru theft case

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru police have arrested three persons, including two Afghan nationals, in connection with the burglary of Arun Jewellery Store.

The accused are Muhthasimu of Kasargod district and Wali Mohammed Safi and Mohammed Azim Khuram, both Afghans. The shop was burgled on the intervening night of September 2 and 3. Gold and silver articles worth `1.12 crore were stolen.

Police Commissioner Harsha said the prime accused Muhthasimu has pending against him over a dozen cases, including a few under Passport Act in various police stations in Kerala. He, along with the two Afghan nationals, was arrested by Delhi police under various sections of the Arms Act in January this year.

