Video of passengers clinging on Udupi to Mangaluru bus goes viral

By Express News Service

UDUPI: For the one-and-a-half-hour journey from Udupi to Mangaluru, private intercity buses are the preferred mode. However, in a video that has gone viral this week, about 18 passengers can be seen clinging to different parts of the exterior of a Udupi-Mangaluru private bus.

In the video, some passengers are seen travelling on the footboard, rear ladder and windows of the bus. Sources said the bus starts its journey from Udupi at 9.35 pm. The next bus is the last one to Mangaluru, scheduled at 10.15 pm. However, the day the video was recorded, the last bus was cancelled. The passengers were notified earlier, and most of them travelling on the bus were drivers and conductors of other buses.

Udupi SP Nisha James told TNIE that the bus driver, Shailesh has been charged and his driving licence was suspended on Wednesday. “We have issued a court notice to the operator of the bus and he has to pay fine of `13,500 in the court,’’ she added. The bus has been seized by the police.