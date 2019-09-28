Home States Karnataka

Anil Lad says he will join BJP

In an unexpected development, Congress leader and former MLA of Ballari city Anil Lad is expected to join the BJP next week.

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

The Congress cadre in Ballari on Friday were in a shock when two-time MLA Anil Lad messaged them saying that he will join the BJP. 

He blamed the party’s local leaders of sidelining him. The move has shocked the Congress cadre as Lad is considered to be a rival to mining baron Janardhan Reddy and Minister Sriramulu. 
“It was a shock for us. We are not sure whether he is quitting the party,” said Patresh Hiremath, Congress spokesperson.

An upset Lad appeared totally disappointed with the party. Speaking to Express he said that he will join the BJP as an ordinary party worker without any expectation. 
“They do not inform about any programme to me. I was the one who co-ordinated the padayatra under the leadership of Siddaramaiah from
Bengaluru to Ballari. After the party won, I was sidelined,” he said. Stating that he is no more needed for the party, he taunted the party leaders, saying, “New leaders (Ugrappa) have come here. We are no more required.” 

“Even if a corporator speaks against me, there is no action against him.  Now the corporation elections are nearing. Every senior leader is demanding tickets for their kith and kin. I have to go and beg people for votes and they will rule the corporation. There are big leaders in the party let them go and ask votes,” he said.

On his joining the BJP, he said that he asked Sriramulu if he can be accommodated and the latter readily agreed. “It will be wrong to talk to the Chief Minister directly. Therefore, I asked my local leaders. Both Anand Singh and Sriramulu welcomed me. They will take me to Santoshji and Yediyurappa to formally complete joining the party,” he said. 

Lad said that he met (former CM) Siddaramaiah and briefed him about his plans of joining the BJP. “I am not making any back door entry or running away from something,” he said.
On whether he has been sidelined for opposing the JSW land grant, Lad said whatever he did was in the interest of the district and its people.
 

