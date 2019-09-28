Home States Karnataka

December poll could give BSY a fighting chance

BJP needs to win nine seats amid anger among flood victims, revolt in ranks; EC behaving in a partisan manner, says Oppn 

Published: 28th September 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the contentious by-elections to 15 assembly constituencies now slated to be held on December 5, the two-month window could give Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa a fighting chance. But it could also herald a winter of discontent if the scales tip in favour of the Congress and JDS.

Yediyurappa, who has a wafer-thin majority and about 42 months left to govern, needs to win at least nine seats. This is considering the party needs to have 114 seats (including the Speaker) for the government to continue. BJP holds 105 seat at present, and has the support of one Independent. 

While the BJP is confident that bypolls, by and large, favour the ruling party, their worry is the local anger over the government’s insufficient response to flood-hit victims, and local BJP aspirants expressing anger over the “rebel imports”.

The Congress and its former coalition partner JDS slammed the Election Commission for postponing the elections and announcing fresh dates, seeing it as a ploy to favour the BJP.

Opposition leader and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah observed, “One cannot understand the intention of the Election Commission, which is behaving like a puppet of the Union government. They postponed elections in a hurry and their announcement of elections has surprised everybody. The EC’s behaviour gives room for suspicion. The Congress party is ready for elections.’’ 

It may be recalled that the Congress was the biggest loser when their MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker. KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao also slammed the EC as “being partisan”.  For the Congress, which is in the throes of a crisis after its miserable performance in the parliamentary polls, and with talk of an imminent change in leadership, the elections could not have come at a worse time. There is open infighting within the party, and Siddaramaiah’s undisputed leadership is being challenged after his failure to win both the assembly and parliamentary polls, and keep the coalition government alive.       

According to JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy, “The EC has announced the election, but has no clarity on the process. There is confusion on the model code of conduct and date of results. How can we have free and fair elections without a model code of conduct? What is the meaning behind the confusion of this constitutional and statutory body? The MLAs sold the people’s verdict through Operation Kamala. The attitude of the elected representatives had caused a lot of unprecedented issues.’’  

Political observers said that the EC perhaps expects the Supreme Court to decide on the issue of disqualification by November 11. 

